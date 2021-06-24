Thai pro-democracy activists march against government CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL, Associated Press June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 5:40 a.m.
Pro-democracy supporters wearing face mask march on the road during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Anti-government protests expected to resume in Bangkok after a long break due partly to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Gatherings are planned for several locations across the capital, despite health officials mulling a week-long lockdown in Bangkok to control a rampant virus surge.
A pro-democracy supporter shows the three-finger salute of defiance during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Pro-democracy supporters wearing face mask march on the road during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
A pro-democracy supporter wears a face mask with the umbrella with sign saying "No to Article 112", a legal provision in Thailand's Criminal Code concerning any defamation of the monarchy, as she participates in a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Pro-democracy activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak raises a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Pro-democracy supporters demonstrate in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Thailand's capital on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the overthrow of the country's absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the constitution be amended and the monarchy become more accountable.
The protesters defied a ban on large gatherings instituted to fight a coronavirus surge that shows little sign of abating. It was their first large protest after a hiatus of about three months caused by the pandemic and the jailing of protest leaders, who have since been released on bail.
CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL