Thai entrepreneur pushing insects as the snack of the future

In this Oct. 3, 2019, photo, Thai entrepreneur Thatnat Chanthatham shows crickets at Smile cricket farm at Ratchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, Thailand. Insects have long been part of the diet of poor rural Thais, but Thatnat - inspired by studies showing bugs are high in protein and raising them does minimal damage to the environment - hopes to broaden the market for baked bugs by packaging them like potato chips and selling them in convenience store and supermarkets.

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai entrepreneur is pushing bugs as the next big thing in tasty treats.

Thatnat Chanthatham is running a $100,000-a-month business that packages all sorts of baked insects like potato chips. His HiSo brand is selling the snack in Thailand's ubiquitous 7-Eleven shops and in a major supermarket chain.

Until recently, demand for edible bugs was mainly in parts of Asia, Africa and South America. HiSo's emergence comes amid growing global interest in insects as a food source.

Rural Thais have long eaten bugs as part of their diet. In big cities, street vendors catering to migrant workers sell cooked insects that under most circumstances would cause foreign tourists to whip out a can of bug spray.