Textron Aviation to stop production of Cessna Citation X

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas company Textron Aviation is ending production of its iconic business jet, the Cessna Citation X, after two decades.

The Wichita-based plane manufacturer confirmed the decision in a statement to the Wichita Eagle on Monday, saying that with the upcoming entry into service of the Citation Longitude jet, it is discontinuing production of the Citation X.

No job cuts will be made. Citation X employees will move to other production lines.

The first Citation X was delivered to golf legend Arnold Palmer in 1996. Data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association shows that through early this year, Textron Aviation has delivered 338 of the Citation X jets.

