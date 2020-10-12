Texas woman drowns after falling off boat in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A woman who drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children in a lake straddling Northern California and Nevada has been identified as Daisy Rogers of El Paso, Texas, authorities said Monday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in California said Rogers, 30, was in a boat traveling back to South Lake Tahoe from Emerald Bay on Friday when she went to the back of the boat and accidentally fell off. The office said that another adult on the boat attempted to save her but failed.

El Dorado Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said he had no details to release on the condition of the other adult or any other witnesses on the boat.

The office was notified around 7 p.m. and Rogers was found by the U.S. Coast Guard about two hours later. She was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, tweeted Friday that a woman had drowned and that a man who jumped in to save her was suffering from severe hypothermia. The district tweeted that six children on board the drifting boat were rescued.

The district's Fire Marshal Eric Guevin told The Sacramento Bee that Rogers likely went into shock from the water’s cold temperature, which is around 62 degrees (17 Celsius) this time of year.