Texas man accused in Capitol breach surrenders to agents

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Central Texas man shown on video participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection two weeks ago has surrendered to the FBI in San Antonio, according to court documents filed Thursday in Washington.

The federal complaint accused Christopher Ray Grider, 39, of Eddy, Texas, of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area unlawfully, and violent entry in the Jan. 6 riot. Grider turned surrendered to federal agents Wednesday and remained in Bastrop County Jail in Bastrop, near Austin, pending an initial court appearance Friday before a federal magistrate.