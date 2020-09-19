Texas health department reports 3,433 new coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Saturday reported 3,433 new coronavirus cases and 135 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a reported 686,068 total cases and 14,848 deaths, up from 682,241 confirmed cases and 14,713 deaths reported Friday, according to the state health department. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department estimates that 605,522 people have recovered from the virus and that there are 65,698 active cases.

