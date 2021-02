AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas again reported more than 400 new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state is on the brink of surpassing 3 million administered doses of vaccine.

The number of hospitalized virus patients fell to fewer than 10,300 as more beds continue opening after a bleak few weeks following the Christmas holidays. More than 38,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third-highest in the nation.