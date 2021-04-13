Despite normal spring, Texas electric grid seeks power boost

DALLAS (AP) — The electric grid manager for most of Texas issued an electricity conservation watch Tuesday, appealing to customers to conserve electricity despite weather conditions typical for spring.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which previously came under fire after it was accused of mismanaging its resources in preparing for the historic freeze in February that killed more than 100 people, issued the watch Tuesday, one step below emergency action. It blames “a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas,” in a statement Tuesday by Woody Rickerson, vice president of grid planning and operations.