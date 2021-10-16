Texas Republicans set to pass new congressional maps ACACIA CORONADO, Associated Press/Report for America Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 10:10 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans on Saturday were set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state's booming suburbs.
After passage in the Texas House, the maps will go to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign them into law.
ACACIA CORONADO