Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House gave final approval Tuesday to a sweeping rewrite of the state’s election laws, pushing the bill to the cusp of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott desk and inching Democrats toward a bruising defeat in a monthslong, bitter fight over voting rights.
The bill passed the GOP-controlled chamber after a last-minute removal of one of its few bipartisan provisions: language aimed at protecting voters with felony convictions from facing prosecution if they cast a ballot without knowing they were ineligible to vote.