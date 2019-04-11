Tests find chemicals at Detroit site of new US-Canada bridge

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say toxic industrial chemicals known as PFAS have been found in soil and groundwater in Detroit at the site of construction for a new bridge between the U.S. and Canada.

The findings were reported Thursday by MLive.com and officials are ensuring that plans for soil movement and stormwater related to the Gordie Howe International Bridge project addresses the presence of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances .

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Cranson says there've been "no construction delays nor timeline adjustment because of the testing."

The Canadian-financed span over the Detroit River linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit is expected to open in 2024. The privately owned Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are the only current commuter crossings between the cities. The bridge is named after the late hockey legend.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com