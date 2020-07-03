Test sweep at Maine youth detention center yields no cases

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Universal testing at a youth detention center has yielded no positive cases of coronavirus, the Maine Department of Connections said.

The state conducted campus-wide testing at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland after a person who was being released from the facility in late June tested positive. Residents and staff at the facility were subjected to the testing.

The corrections department said Thursday that more than 180 tests came back negative, and the results for six staff members were still pending. The department said the center will “continue to focus on precautionary measures to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the facility.”

Maine has reported more than 3,300 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has also been the site of 105 deaths, state officials have said.