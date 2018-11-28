Terrible Herbst founder, Jerry Herbst, dies at age 80

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of the gas station and convenience store chain Terrible Herbst Inc., has died. He was 80.

The firm Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations says he died Tuesday at his Las Vegas home.

Herbst in 1959 founded the company that today consists of more than 160 convenience stores and gas stations known for their huge American flags and mustachioed caricature logo.

The company this summer opened the world's largest Chevron with 96 fuel pumps in Jean, about 30 miles (48.3 km) south of Las Vegas. Terrible's Road House also features a 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) convenience store.

Passionate about racing, Herbst was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Flags at all Terrible Herbst locations will be lowered at half-staff Wednesday.