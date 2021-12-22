Tequila byproduct spill fouls Mexican reservoir, kills fish REFUGIO RUIZ and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 9:05 a.m.
AYOTLAN, Mexico (AP) — When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila distilling waste into a western Mexico water source.
The 44-year-old fisherman watched for days as the fish he had helped raise and that he relied on for income went belly up along the shores of the San Onofre reservoir in Jalisco state.
