Tennessee leader: Lawmakers reach budget deal, aim to finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers struck a deal Thursday on a state spending plan hampered by the coronavirus economic downturn and are looking to wrap up their session in the evening, a legislative leader said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said the Senate will consider the budget deal and lawmakers will try to finish their work and adjourn Thursday. The details of the deal were not immediately released.

“We do plan to trudge forward this evening, and hopefully not too late before we get out of here this evening,” Johnson said.

The plan will need approval from the House and Senate, both with Republican supermajorities.

Lawmakers entered their election-year legislative session in January, only to leave town in March for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers returned to work about three weeks ago.