Tennessee expects to receive 90K COVID-19 vaccines a week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee expects to start receiving 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week going forward, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Tuesday, as the state continued to try to fend off one of the biggest surges in new coronavirus cases per capita in the country.
In a video call with reporters, Piercey said the vaccines would be in addition to those already on their way, and the weekly supplies could start coming in as early as next week. As of Tuesday morning, 24,200 people in Tennessee have been vaccinated with their first dose, Piercey said.