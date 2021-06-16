Tennessee deputy wounded, man dead after gunfire exchange

WESTMORLAND, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff's deputy was wounded and a suspect was found dead after authorities responding to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance exchanged gunfire with him, officials said.

Deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a male subject with a gun, walking down a road and causing a disturbance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Nathaniel Damien Raabe, 48, fired shots when the deputies arrived and the officers returned fire, the statement said.