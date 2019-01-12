Tennessee Democrats re-elect party chair despite losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Democratic Party re-elected its leader to a new term, despite statewide losses at the top of the ticket in November.

The Tennessean reports that Mary Mancini received 48 votes from the party's executive committee Saturday, enough to give her a third two-year term atop the state Democratic Party.

Williamson County Democratic Party chairwoman Holly McCall finished in second place with 19 votes, while M. LaTroy Alexandria-Williams of Memphis got two votes.

Despite open races for governor and U.S. Senate, the party's best highlight in November was a one-seat state House gain.

Mancini has emphasized that Democratic state legislative candidates across the state outperformed previous Democratic performances. Still, she vowed to spend the next month meeting with Democrats to figure out ways to work on the party's issues.

