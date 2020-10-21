Teens held after altercation at California pro-Trump rally

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Two boys ages 15 and 13 were detained on suspicion of assaulting at least two people at a pro-Trump rally in Southern California, police said.

A car of young people confronted a small group of President Trump’s supporters gathered in Palm Springs on Sunday and “an altercation ensued," police Lt. William Hutchinson said.

According to rally organizer Toni Ringlein, the people in the car yelled obscenities at the crowd.

“You could tell they were trying to agitate us,” Ringlein told the Los Angeles Times for a story Wednesday. The demonstrators did not engage with them, Ringlein said.

Ringlein said that after parking the car near the rally, the group “came running through the crowd” and started hitting people.

A man participating in the demonstration chased two boys to a nearby Home Depot, where another scuffle broke out, police said in a statement.

The man detained the boys until police arrived, the Times said.

Police said they found a 30-round magazine for a Glock 9-millimeter pistol in the 15-year-old’s possession, but he did not have a gun. He was released to his parents, but Hutchinson said law enforcement is seeking to charge him with possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and was booked into Juvenile Hall.