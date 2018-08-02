Teens capture “Portraits of Westport”













Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Weston 11th grader Jolie Jeffrey-Craft won Best in Show for her photo Untitled at the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest. Weston 11th grader Jolie Jeffrey-Craft won Best in Show for her photo Untitled at the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 4 Westport sixth grader Preston Siroka won Best Landscape in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Westport sixth grader Preston Siroka won Best Landscape in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 3 of 4 Westport 10th grader Brandon Malin won the "Best Captures the Spirit of Westport" category in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Westport 10th grader Brandon Malin won the "Best Captures the Spirit of Westport" category in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 4 of 4 Westport 10th grader Zackir Hossain won "Best Abstract" in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Westport 10th grader Zackir Hossain won "Best Abstract" in the 2018 Westport Library Teen Photography Contest for his photo, Untitled. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Teens capture “Portraits of Westport” 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Views of Westport seen through the eyes of regional teens are on display at the Suzuki Music School.

Part of The Westport Library’s sixth annual teen photography contest, the collection, which features scenes of Westport, is on view at Suzuki until Sept. 6. Weston 11th-grader Jolie Jeffrey-Craft won “Best in Show” for her black and white photo, “Untitled,” which depicts the side of a brick building with a door that reads, in graffiti, “Stop War.”

“It stopped me in my tracks,” Westport resident Pamela Einarsen, the competition’s judge, said of Jeffrey-Craft’s photo.

“The ‘Stop War’ is really strong and the shapes, x’s, and contrast with the light areas and brick areas was really amazing. It was also an interesting choice to pick black and white,” Einarsen, who owns the Westport-based Pamela Einarsen Photography.

Teen Services Librarian Jaina Shaw organized the competition and said the contest’s theme, “Portraits of Westport,” was inspired by the library’s ongoing rebuild of the facility.

“Because the library is under construction we’ve had to move our programming around the community to places like Suzuki and wanted to focus on photos taken in Westport and learn what Westport means to people,” Shaw said, adding the competition received over 20 submissions and was open to incoming sixth to 12th-graders in Fairfield County.

Westport’s own Charlotte Cohen, a 12th-grader, was the only submitter to take home two category awards and won Most Artistic for her photo “Westport Fisherman” and Best Nontraditional Portrait for her photo “Burying Hill Guardshack at Night.” “You see all this dark space and then this little person, reading in the light,” Einarsen said of the later photo.

The contest’s youngest category winner was Westport sixth grader Preston Siroka, who won Best Landscape for his photo of the beach, also untitled.

Best Abstract went to fellow Westporter Zack Hossain, a 10th-grader, for his photo of an orange sunset.

“The competition is definitely a great opportunity for anyone who enjoys photography; it’s just a really great thing to participate in,” said Hossain.

Hossain became interested in photography about seven years ago when he picked up his dad’s camera and started shooting and says the contest gave him an opportunity to showcase some of his photos, which he takes and posts daily to his Instagram account @zack_hossain.

In past years, Shaw said the contest rules stipulated no sunset photos because she’d receive so many of them, but allowed sunset photos this year because of the Westport theme. Einarsen concurred there were many sunset photo submissions. “They do love sunsets,” Einarsen said.

To view all the winners visit westportlibrary.libguides.com/c.php?g=849245&p=6074902.

