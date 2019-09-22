Teenager latest bicyclist to die on New York City streets

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a teenage bicyclist was killed on a Queens street when he ended up under a demolition waste truck.

It was the 21st cycling death in the city this year.

Police say Mario Venezuela was hit by the truck Saturday afternoon in Queens' Long Island City neighborhood. Authorities believe he may have been riding near the truck, or holding onto it as it turned. The youth lived in the nearby Astoria neighborhood.

WPIX television reported that the shaken truck driver remained at the scene. There was no arrest.

The accident is under investigation.

State Senator Michael Gianaris, whose district includes Long Island City, told WPIX that too many cyclists have lost their lives in New York and the city must do more to keep them safe.