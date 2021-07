TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old Topeka girl who was shot on July 3 had died of her injuries, Topeka police announced Tuesday.

Navaeh Martinez was shot late Saturday, police said.

A suspect, Daisha Butler, 21, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday. She is being held in the Shawnee County jail on potential charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, police said.

Police have not released any further information on the shooting.