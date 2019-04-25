Teen thrown from pickup, suffers life-threatening injuries

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from the bed of a pickup truck near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts line.

Police said the teen was a passenger in the truck, which was being driven erratically on Wednesday night. They responded to the parking lot of Ayotte's Stateline Smokin' Joe's. The business is in Hudson, New Hampshire, but most of the parking lot is in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both he and the 19-year-old driver are from Lowell, Massachusetts. Their names haven't been released. Police said the driver has been cited for operating to endanger and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.