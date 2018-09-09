Teen on bicycle dies after being hit by 2 cars

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A teen riding his bicycle has died after being hit by a two cars, including one that also hit a passenger in the first car who had gotten out to help the boy.

Suffolk County police say the 14-year-old boy was on his bike in Ronkonkoma, New York, around 8 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a Jeep driving southbound on Lakeland Avenue near Union Parkway.

A passenger in the car got out to help. Another car then hit the passenger as well as striking the bicyclist.

Authorities say the teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and were not hurt.