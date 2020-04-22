Teen in recovery after fall near Maine's tallest waterfall

WEST FORKS, Maine (AP) — A Maine teenager rescued after slipping and falling 30 feet down an embankment near the state's tallest waterfall is recovering.

Maine officials and volunteers were able to place Antonio Jacobs, 18, of China, into a rescue jacket after he slipped and fell into a gorge Monday at the base of Moxie Falls.

Maine Game Wardens said Jacobs was immobile when they found him.

The teen was hiking with three friends when he fell down the embankment, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Jacobs was then flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was treated for abrasions and injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.

Moxie Falls, the highest waterfall in Maine, is located in Somerset County to the west of Moosehead Lake.