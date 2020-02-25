STAMFORD — The Guilford teen accused of trying to stab a woman to death outside a Westport beauty salon in January was transferred Tuesday to a locked state mental health facility, according to the terms of his release on $1 million bond, his attorney said.
Ellis Tibere, 18, will remain in the Whiting Forensic Institute in Middletown in a locked setting with around-the-clock supervision and psychiatric care at least until his next court date on March 2.
Tibere is prohibited from leaving the facility without contacting the court for further conditions of his release on bond, which would likely include electronic monitoring and house arrest, his attorney John Gulash said.