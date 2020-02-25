Teen charged in Westport stabbing sent to locked psych facility

Guilford's Ellis Tibere, 18, and his attorney John Gulash in state Superior Court in Stamford on Monday. 24, 2020. The judge upheld the current bond at $1 million. Tibere was charged with attempted murder after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a 33-year-old Greenwich woman in her car in Westport.

STAMFORD — The Guilford teen accused of trying to stab a woman to death outside a Westport beauty salon in January was transferred Tuesday to a locked state mental health facility, according to the terms of his release on $1 million bond, his attorney said.

Ellis Tibere, 18, will remain in the Whiting Forensic Institute in Middletown in a locked setting with around-the-clock supervision and psychiatric care at least until his next court date on March 2.

Tibere is prohibited from leaving the facility without contacting the court for further conditions of his release on bond, which would likely include electronic monitoring and house arrest, his attorney John Gulash said.

