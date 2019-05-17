Team of over 20 rescuers helps injured hiker

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — A team of over 20 rescuers has come to the aid of 17-year-old girl who suffered a leg injury while hiking at New Hampshire's Monadnock State Park.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers said the teen began hiking in the Jaffrey park about 4:30 p.m. Thursday with two companions. She got hurt about an hour later while descending the White Cross Trail. The group called for help.

The teen, from Troy, New Hampshire, was unable to walk for most of the way and needed to be carried by rescuers. The group arrived at the state park headquarters about 2:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to a hospital.