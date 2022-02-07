Taylor Greene faces GOP challengers in changing Ga. district WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 12:49 a.m.
1 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, speaks to people at a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 Dr. Charles Lutin speaks at an event in Rome, Ga., where he kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Lutin is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
3 of27 A sign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits along a rural road outside of Rockmart, Ga., in Georgia's 14th Congressional district Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
4 of27 Summerville, one of the many small towns in Georgia's 14th congressional district, is photographed Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 5 of27
6 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, speaks to people at a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
7 of27 Dr. Charles Lutin attends an event in Rome, Ga., where he kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Lutin is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene listens as senatorial candidate JD Vance speaks at a rally in Mason, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
9 of27 The town of Rockmart, one of the many small, rural towns in Georgia's 14th congressional district, is photographed on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 10 of27
11 of27 A sign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits along a rural road outside of Rockmart, Ga., in Georgia's 14th Congressional district Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
12 of27 Pamphlets stick out of the back pocket of Jennifer Strahan's campaign manager's jeans as they attend a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
13 of27 Pamphlets for Dr. Charles Lutin sit on a table at an event in Rome, Ga., where Lutin kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 A pickup leaves the unincorporated community of Lindale, Ga., in Georgia's 14th congressional district Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, speaks to people at a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Yard signs for Dr. Charles Lutin sit at the entrance to an event in Rome, Ga., where Lutin kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Lutin is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
18 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
19 of27 David Harvey, who lives in Rome, Ga., attends an event where Dr. Charles Lutin kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 20 of27
21 of27 Dr. Charles Lutin speaks at an event in Rome, Ga., where he kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Lutin is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
22 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, is photographed in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Dr. Charles Lutin answers a question at an event in Rome, Ga., where he kicked off his campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
24 of27 Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, is photographed in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 25 of27
26 of27 An anti-Biden sign is displayed outside the Ole Tymer BBQ restaurant in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Georgia's 14th congressional district. Georgia will hold its Republican primary on May 24. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — In her pitch to voters, Jennifer Strahan introduces herself as a mother, a Christian and a conservative. She usually skips over the fellow Republican she hopes to topple later this spring: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
That's because virtually everyone in this northwest Georgia congressional district already has an opinion about Greene, whose extreme rhetoric has left her stripped of committee assignments in Washington and her personal Twitter account permanently banned.