Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

Tax filing season will start a bit later this year and look a bit different too. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time too. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits — or someone filed a fake claim in your name — there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits.
The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12. Here’s what you should know before you file: