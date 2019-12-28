Taxi passenger killed in collision with LA ambulance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The passenger in a taxi was killed Saturday when the cab collided with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance, authorities said.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call with its lights and sirens activated when the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m., the LAFD said.

The taxi passenger, a 60-year-old woman, died at the scene in the Playa Vista neighborhood. She was not immediately identified.

The man who was driving the taxi and two LAFD firefighters were taken to hospitals but were not seriously injured, KABC-TV reported.

The crash is under investigation.