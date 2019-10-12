Tanker hauling methane rolls over of Massachusetts highway

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a tanker hauling methane has rolled over on a Massachusetts state highway, triggering evacuations.

A Friday night tweet from Massachusetts State Police says the methane leaked and Route 2 is shut down in both directions at the crash site near Orange. The tweet said the driver had "potentially fatal injuries."

A hazmat team and the state department of environmental protection were responding.

Trooper James Deangelis told The Springfield Republican that troopers, Orange police officers and firefighters were evacuating homes in the vicinity of Exit 14 and West River Road. The number of evacuations weren't specified. Orange Fire Rescue EMS said in a Facebook post that further details would be provided at a later time.