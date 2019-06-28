Tanglewood unveils a 'transformative' addition

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer home at Tanglewood has unveiled one of the most transformative new additions in its history.

Officials on Friday held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on the $33 million, four-building Linde Center for Music and Learning.

The climate-controlled facility will play an essential role in establishing the 500-plus acre Tanglewood campus in Lenox and Stockbridge as a year-round facility for the first time in its 80-year history. It includes studio, rehearsal and performance space, including one that can seat up to 270 people.

It's the largest building project at Tanglewood in 25 years since the construction of Seiji Ozawa Hall.

It is named for lead donor Joyce Linde, her late husband Edward and their family.