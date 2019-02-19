Talk is cheap? Greece, North Macedonia to slash roaming fees

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — With their governments now on speaking terms, North Macedonia and Greece have promised to slash roaming charges for traveling cellphone users.

Digital policy ministers from the two countries on Tuesday said the measure, due to take effect before the summer, results from a landmark agreement between the neighboring countries that is ending a decades-old dispute.

Until last week, North Macedonia used only Macedonia as the country's name. The former Yugoslav republic formally changed its name to address concerns from Greece, which has a large province of Macedonia.

Greece is a popular summer vacation destination for North Macedonia residents.

Greek minister Nikos Pappas said the roaming charges deal was the first of many practical steps that will be taken to "usher in a new era of friendship."