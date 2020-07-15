TX-GOP-House-23-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican runoff primary for U.S. House District 23.

TP PR Gonzales Reyes Bexar 119 119 6,578 4,437 Brewster 9 9 233 269 Crane 5 5 165 199 Crockett 5 5 237 160 Culberson 6 6 6 10 Dimmit 8 8 23 31 Edwards 5 5 88 144 ElPaso 20 9 222 246 Frio 10 10 139 72 Hudspeth 5 5 43 61 JeffDavis 6 6 153 96 Kinney 4 4 61 335 LaSalle 5 2 23 7 Loving 5 5 3 6 Maverick 14 14 147 51 Medina 8 8 1,192 2,421 Pecos 10 10 208 332 Presidio 8 8 29 35 Reagan 5 5 51 110 Reeves 5 3 22 38 Schleicher 5 5 75 147 Sutton 5 5 80 283 Terrell 5 5 23 21 Upton 5 5 146 175 Uvalde 14 14 820 796 ValVerde 17 17 352 873 Ward 9 9 227 268 Winkler 6 6 140 204 Zavala 7 7 36 14 Totals 335 319 11,522 11,841

AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43