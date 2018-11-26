TV series to show body cam video of attack on police officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Body camera video from a 2016 knife attack on a suburban Cincinnati police officer will be featured on a new television series.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the March 2016 attack on Officer Josh Hilling of the Glendale Police Department will be featured on the series "Body Cam" premiering Tuesday on the Investigation Discovery network. The series will use body camera footage from officers to show dangers they face.

Authorities say Javier Aleman was walking along Interstate 75 when Hilling stopped and talked with him before Aleman lunged at Hilling with a knife, yelling "kill me."

Hillman shot and injured Aleman, who was later found to be wanted on charges in Maryland.

Aleman pleaded guilty to felonious assault in Ohio and is serving an 11-year prison sentence.

