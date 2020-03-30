TEAM Westport essay contest postponed, finalists named

WESTPORT — TEAM Westport has postponed the award ceremony for this year’s Teen Diversity Essay Contest, according to a town news release on Monday.

This year’s three finalists are Staples High School sophomore Victoria Holoubek-Sebok, senior Sahiba Dhindsa and senior Zachary Terrillion. The Westport Library, the contest’s co-sponsor, will host the ceremony in its forum shortly after it reopens to the public, the news release said.

Winning essays have been embargoed until the awards ceremony, with placements of the finalists to be announced at the awards ceremony. The first prize is $1,000, second prize is $750 and the third prize is $500.

This year’s contest asked teens to address the issue of stereotypes as the precursor to potentially escalating bias actions. The contest was open to all students attending high school in Westport, or who live in Westport and attend high school elsewhere.