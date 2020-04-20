Syria: Israel fired missile on areas near historic Palmyra

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian air defenses have opened fire and shot down several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes Monday night near the central historic town of Palmyra, state media said.

Syrian state TV gave no further details about the attacks saying they are still ongoing.

Israel has in the past used Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria and Israeli drones and warplanes were flying over Lebanon earlier Monday. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, Israeli warplanes fired missiles on the Shayrat air base also in the central province of Homs.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies.

Last week, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at and near an SUV carrying members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Syria close to the border with Lebanon.

Israel on Saturday accused Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.