Symposium to honor US soldiers who fought Russia's Red Army

DETROIT (AP) — An event in Detroit will honor U.S. soldiers known as "Polar Bears" who fought the Bolshevik Red Army in Russia in 1918 and 1919.

The Polar Bears Centennial Symposium will be held Wednesday evening in Detroit at the Whitmer Building Auditorium at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. It's free and open to public, but advance registration is required.

The symposium is hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and "Detroit's Own" Polar Bear Memorial Association. It commemorates the 100th anniversary of the soldiers landing in Russia and will include presentations from notable authors and historians along with a display of "Polar Bear" uniforms, photographs and memorabilia.

More than 4,700 soldiers from the Detroit area were part of the American Expeditionary Force sent to Russia.