Swiss researchers studying Nevada festival, offshoot events

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Government researchers in Switzerland are studying northern Nevada's Burning Man festival and its offshoot events to learn more about attendees and how the event's core principles are demonstrated.

The Swiss National Science Foundation has spent more than $100,000 on academics focusing on the impact of Burning Man's regional events and groups around the world.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the study from the University of Fribourg is titled "Burning Progeny."

The annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Reno has 10 core principles such as self-reliance, communal effort and civic responsibility.

Scholars in the past have studied the event's fashion, sexuality and architecture.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com