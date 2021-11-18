Swiss banks faulted over money laundering tied to Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's financial markets watchdog on Thursday said it has reprimanded and set restrictions on two Swiss banks for violating their obligation to fight money laundering in connection with clients in Venezuela, notably with links to state-run oil giant PDVSA.
Banca Zarattini & Co. SA and CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvetique SA were found to have breached their duties to put in place adequate risk-management policy, which represented “a serious infringement of supervisory law,” the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Agency, FINMA, said in a statement.