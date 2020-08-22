Swimmer hospitalized after medical incident off Cockenoe Island in Westport

WESTPORT — An individual was hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency while in the waters off Cockenoe Island Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:35 p.m., members of the police department’s Marine Unit responded to the waters off of Cockenoe Island after a call about an unresponsive man, police said.

Private boaters in the area were the first to call in the incident to police on their marine radio. The boaters told police that the individual seemed to have suffered from “some type of medical episode while swimming.”

The marine officers found the man, who was brought on board a police vessel. The officers gave the individual medical aid while transporting him back to Compo Marina, where he was turned over to medics for additional care.

Police said the person was taken to Norwalk Hospital.