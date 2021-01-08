Swedish prime minister defends Christmas shopping mall trip

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday defended his visit to a mall to buy a Christmas present for his wife despite Swedish authorities repeatedly urging people to stay away from shopping centers to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
Lofven, who didn’t break any laws, was the latest Swedish official to have gone against the advice given to the public by himself and Sweden’s Public Health Agency. Earlier this week an official resigned following reports that he had gone on vacation to the Canary Islands over Christmas.