Sweden's foreign minister, Margot Wallstrom, plans to resign

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's foreign minister says she is stepping down after nearly five years to have more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said on Friday that she had notified Prime Minister Stefan Lofven "of my wish to leave the government."

Wallstrom became Sweden's top diplomat in October 2014. It's not clear when her resignation takes effect.

The prime minister told Swedish news agency TT that the question of her successor will be addressed when the Swedish Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after a summer break.

Lofven told TT that with Wallstrom as foreign minister "Sweden has received a great deal of respect and appreciation around the world."