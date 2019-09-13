Swastikas found at Staples High School

WESTPORT — Swastikas and Stars of David with expletives near them were found in several locations at Staples High school on Thursday.

In an email to parents, Interim Superintendent David Abbey said Thursday evening a swastika was originally found carved onto a stall door in a bathroom at Staples.

“Upon further examination, additional swastikas were discovered in other Staples locations,” Abbey wrote in the email. “In one location several Stars of David were found next to an expletive.”

An extra night crew worked on Thursday to ensure the obscenities were removed by start-time on Friday. In addition, Abbey said Staples Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. would contact his staff to prepare them for Friday, which will include convening connections, the students’ advisory period, to answer questions and provide support for students.

“We take these acts seriously are actively partnering with the Westport Police Department as we move forward with our investigation,” Abbey said. “In the days ahead we will do everything we can to deter these acts, throughout our district - and through our daily efforts, work to create a climate where all are welcomed and valued.”

This has not been the first occurrence in the past week of anti-Semitic graffiti in a Connecticut school. In Hamden, anti-Semitic graffit was also reportedly found in two bathrooms at Hamden High School.

According to WTNH the words were found Wednesday and are being investigated by Hamden High School security and Hamden police.

