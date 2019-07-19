Suspicious death under investigation in southwest Missouri

NIXA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are interviewing a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman in southwest Missouri.

KYTV reports that the woman was found unconscious Thursday night in Nixa. Police haven't released any other details, including how the woman died or her name. Nixa is located just south of Springfield.

