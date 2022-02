ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida are searching for at least two people who killed a 78-year-old man during a carjacking outside a CVS drug store.

The suspects shot Uken Lloyd Cummings after they stole his car keys on Sunday afternoon near Orlando, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference on Tuesday. They backed over him two times with his car before fleeing the scene.