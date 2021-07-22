Skip to main content
News

Suspected Maryland drug trafficker sentenced to prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A suspected Maryland drug trafficker who led police on a car chase which resulted in a crash that injured a person just discharged from a hospital has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison, a federal prosecutor said.

Terrel Tomlin, 32, of Baltimore was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, said Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland, in a news release. The 46-month prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, Lenzner said.

According to his guilty plea, Baltimore police saw Tomlin driving his vehicle suspiciously and aggressively on Dec. 4, 2019. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the road leading toward Sinai Hospital’s emergency room entrance. Tomlin drove off from the stop and crashed his vehicle into a stopped vehicle driven by a person who had recently been discharged from the hospital. The steering wheel hit the driver's surgery wound, and a child who was a passenger in the car hit their head on a vehicle window, officials said.

Tomlin was apprehended after a foot chase. Officers recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia he dropped as he fled police, authorities said.