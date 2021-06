COGGON, Iowa (AP) — A man shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa, prompting a search for the suspect early Monday, authorities said.

The Linn County deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds.