Suspect shot and killed by police in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man suspected of a shooting and car-jacking in St. Paul has been killed by police in St. Cloud.

Officers in St. Cloud were assisting St. Paul police and the federal authorities in locating the suspect who was accused of shooting at officer in St. Paul Monday evening.

Police say the suspect was found in a vehicle in a parking lot in St. Cloud about 6 p.m. Tuesday. An armored vehicle was used to block the suspect's vehicle. He got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and was shot by officers, police said.

The suspect died at the scene. A woman in the suspect's vehicle was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be investigating the incident.