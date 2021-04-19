Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 1:58 p.m.
1 of13 Evidence markers and police tape were in abundance outside the Somers House Tavern and down 15th Place, where shots were fired in a fatal shooting Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Several people were killed and a few were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP) Deneen Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Investigators confer during an investigation outside the Somers House Tavern, in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday morning, April 18, 2021. Authorities say several people were killed and a few were seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday at the tavern in Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin. (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP) Deneen Smith/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 An investigator looks for evidence outside the Somers House Tavern in Somers, Wis., just outside of Kenosha, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP) Deneen Smith/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Flowers and a card are left near the scene of an early Sunday fatal shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, April 18 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Officials investigate what appears to be a shell casing at the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Officials investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Officials investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Officials investigate the scene of an early Sunday fatal shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, April 18 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Officials investigate the scene a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Officials investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was expected to appear in court Monday for a bond hearing.
Kenosha County sheriff's officials identified the man being held in the Kenosha County Jail as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson.